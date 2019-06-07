Pedestrian hit by car in central Abilene remains in critical condition Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A pedestrian hit by vehicle in central Abilene Tuesday night is still in critical condition.

The man, who KTAB and KRBC are choosing not to identify, is recovering at Hendrick Medical Center after getting hit by a motorist on the 2700 block of S. 1st Street around 9:00 p.m.

Police have not released any information on what caused the crash or who was at fault.

