Perini Ranch Steakhouse debuts custom Maker’s Mark bourbon

Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap has partnered with Maker’s Mark to create a unique, custom bourbon.

Perini Ranch Maker’s Mark Private Select® Bourbon is now available at Perini’s and also at Pinkie’s liquor stores in Abilene, San Angelo and Midland.

A press release says the special-release bourbon, “embraces staves of Baked American Pure and Seared French Cuvée, topped with Roasted French Mocha and Toasted French Spice. The finished bourbon boasts characteristics of a smoky sip – with hints of caramel and honey. “

The hand-selected bourbon will be used to make signature cocktails, such as this new Buffalo Gap Ginger Snap drink:

Buffalo Gap Ginger Snap

1.5 oz of Perini Ranch Steakhouse Maker’s Mark Private Select



0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

Thin slice of fresh ginger

“We have had a long-standing relationship with Maker’s Mark. Their luxury brand aligns well with our signature Texas hospitality and the traditions of Perini Ranch,” says founder Tom Perini. “In everything we do, we always look to elevate our diner’s experience by providing a quality product and excellent customer service. This partnership takes it one step further. It showcases our dedication to our patrons, by offering them an exclusive taste of our West Texas heritage.”

Perini Ranch Steakhouse is located at 3002 FM 89 in Buffalo Gap, Texas and is open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Monday.