Plane goes missing near Coleman County, search underway

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A plane went missing near Coleman County Thursday morning, and now crews are searching the area.

The Abilene Fire Department says the plane disappeared from radar while flying through the Big Country.

It’s unknown if the plane, described as a Beechcraft King Air with multiple reported on board, has crashed or its tracking equipment has malfunctioned.

Around 6:00 a.m., the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office says they searched an area on the Callahan County and Coleman County line for the plane, but found nothing.

Now, the Sheriff’s Office says the Civil Air Patrol may have located the plane in the Silver Valley area of Coleman County, though that has not been confirmed.

First responders and searchers are currently en route to the possible location.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: