Play Faire Park remains open despite coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — It’s a tough time for the entertainment business. Or any business, for that matter. However, Play Faire Park is still open in Abilene. Don’t worry though, they are taking the proper precautions to make sure everybody is safe when they arrive.

Owner Chris England said, “We used to keep the putters out for people to choose their own putters. But we’ve moved those into the clubhouse and we’ve sanitized those and they’re sanitized after every use, as well as the balls, that’s the main thing. Then we ask people to maintain the social distance.”

Art director Corrie Wolfe said, “The weather’s wonderful, we’ve got plenty of room to spread out and Doc’s making sure everything’s clean, and I’m kind of a clean freak myself, and he’s doing a pretty good job, so I’m proud of him and what he’s offered here in Abilene.”

Several customers decided to come out to Play Faire Park Wednesday. While most of them know it’s important to take the right precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they also still want to find ways to get outside instead of having to stay at home.

“I’m worried about it a little bit so I don’t get it and be sick and have to go to a place,” Elijah Fils said. “I take good precautions and have social distancing with people and don’t go close to people a lot.”

“Play Faire being open really helps that, a public place that allows people to gather together and listen to live music and just have fun,” Laura Logan said.