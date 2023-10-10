TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A possible hazmat incident prompted emergency response at the Flying J Travel Center in Tye Monday.

The Tye Fire Department reports they responded to the travel center just before 6:00 p.m. and found corrosive material was leaking from a parked tractor-trailer.

After this discovery, the surrounded area was evacuated while the Abilene Fire Department’s Hazmat team located the material and rendered it safe.

No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

“We want to assure everyone that at no point were members of the public at risk,” a press release explains. “Safety is our top priority, and the heavy presence of emergency crews was a precautionary measure to ensure everybody’s safety while the investigation commenced.”

The Flying J was open for business as usual after the scene was cleared.