Rabid bat found in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rabid bat was found in downtown Abilene earlier this week.

City of Abilene officials say the bat was found on the 1100 block of N 2nd Street between Cedar Street and Cypress Street September 2. The positive rabies results were returned September 4.

At this time, there are no known instances of human or pet infections connected to this rabid bat.

A press release from the City reveals the following information about the rabies virus, including what to do if a rabid animal is encountered:

Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the central nervous system. The virus is spread through the saliva of infected animals, most commonly after being bitten by a rabid animal. Rabies infection can only be treated through a series of shots administered by a healthcare professional, and anyone potentially infected with rabies must seek immediate care as the virus may be untreatable once rabies symptoms are present.

Signs of rabies in animals include abnormal behavior such as nocturnal animals being active during the day, approaching humans or other animals, difficulty with movement, and unusual sounds. A wild animal that allows you to approach or handle it is likely ill or injured and will bite in self-defense.

Unusual animal activity and suspected rabid animals should be reported immediately to Abilene Animal Services at 698-0085.

Abilene Animal Services offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies: