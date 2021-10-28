Red Fence Fire attacking Shackelford County

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas A&M Forest Service is tending to a grass fire burning in Shackelford County. The so-called Red Fence Fire is active now and covers 100 acres, with 10% containment.

Texas A&M Forest Service first reported the fire just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. Texas A&M Forest Service is joined by the Albany Volunteer Fire Department and Clyde Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Update: the #RedFenceFire in Shackelford County is an estimated 100 acres and 10% contained. The fire remains very active. #txfire pic.twitter.com/x6l6S88iKU — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) October 28, 2021

The Red Fence Fire is located in Shackleford County, between County Roads 190 and 191. While Highway 283 is shut off in both directions, traffic is rerouted to 576 East. Expect delays.

