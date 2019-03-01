Relative of murder victim faces person of interest in Taylor Co. Jail

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The relative of a murder victim in an unsolved case is seeking answers at the Taylor County Jail.

Jeannie Quinn's body was found in Abilene just a few days after she was reported missing in Levelland.

Ricky Don Henderson, her former boyfriend, is the only named person of interest in the case, and is currently in Taylor County Jail for an unrelated charge.

Jeannie's uncle, John Quinn, met with Henderson at the Taylor County Jail Wednesday and Thursday.

He says he is drained, but satisfied after coming all the way down from New Jersey to speak with Ricky Don Henderson.

He says he's always wanted to speak with Henderson since he was named a person of interest so he could hear his side of the story on what happened.

"I didn't get the answers I was looking for," John Quinn says. "I won't get any answers until it is solved. That's the only time I will get the answers I am looking for."

John says he will be open with speaking with Henderson again if it happens in the future.