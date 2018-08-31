Local News

Report: Unknown suspect opens fire on Abilene man during drive-by shooting

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 10:25 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 11:12 AM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man says an unknown suspect fired a handgun at him several times during a drive-by shooting Thursday night. 

The victim told police he was standing on his driveway on the 2900 block of Orange Street when the suspect drove up and opened fire just after 10:00 p.m., according to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department.

No possible motive or suspect description was disclosed in the report.

The victim was arrested on an unrelated warrant. He was not injured during the shooting. 

 

