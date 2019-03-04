Representatives visit ACU, AHS in 'Congress to Campus' program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Abilene Christian University is hosting former members of congress: Representative Jason Lewis from Minnesota and Representative Nick Lampson of Texas Monday and Tuesday for a program called "Congress to Campus."

During the visit, Congressman Lewis and Congressman Lampson will conduct classes, hold community forums, and meet with students and faculty, and visit student organizations.

It's an opportunity to give students a better understanding of the role they play in the government.

"Inspire others and inspire to public service. Inspire them to do good, to leave these communities better than what they found," Congressman Lampson says.

"We're about public service and about inspiring young people to do and follow their dreams and do what they think is important, but also to make certain that they know they can have an impact. That is the single biggest thing I learned in Washington right from the get go," says Congressman Lewis.

The congressmen will also be going to Abilene High School to talk to students on Tuesday.