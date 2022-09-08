A run/walk will take place in Buffalo Gap early Friday morning in honor of Eliza Fletcher.

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A run/walk event in honor of Eliza Fletcher is taking place in Buffalo Gap early Friday morning.

Participants are asked to meet at the pavilion for the Old Settler’s Reunion Grounds off Vine Street in Buffalo Gap at 4:00 a.m.

The run, which is anticipated to take around 30 minutes to complete, will begin at 4:20 a.m. – the time Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped during her morning run in Memphis, Tennessee, last Friday.

Her body was found days later and a suspect, Cleotha Abston, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in connection to the crime.

Fletcher was a kindergarten teacher and mother two.

Big Country resident Tennie McCarty, who is organizing Friday’s event with the help of Misty Calk, was friends with Fletcher and even had Fletcher come visit her in Buffalo Gap. They met through a mutual friend in Tennessee.

McCarty will be leading the group in prayer for Fletcher’s family and friends prior to the run.

The route will be just under 1.5 miles long and will go through downtown Buffalo Gap. Anyone is welcome to come show support and help #finishtherun Fletcher never got to complete.