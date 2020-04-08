Scurry County confirms first case of COVID-19, patient hospitalized

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scurry County confirmed their first positive case of COVID-19 in a patient who has been hospitalized.

The patient, described as a person in the 50 to 60-year-old age range, was screened and met the requirements for COVID-19 testing, so they went to the hosptial where they were rushed into isolation.

Hospital officials say the patient had hallmark COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever and shortness of breath.

The patient was transferred to another hospital and is in stable, but serious condition.

Hospital staff who came into contact with the patient were wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment.

The County is now investigating where this person may have been in the community and will be notifying anyone affected.

They did not disclose is this case is related to travel. Additonal information can be found at scurrycountycovid.com.

There are now dozens of COVID-19 cases in several Big Country counties – Taylor, Eastland, Brown, Callahan, Jones, Mitchell, Comanche, and now Scurry.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the City of Abilene had 38 positive COVID-19 cases, one of which has been fatal.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide local updates on COVID-19. Check back for any additional information.

