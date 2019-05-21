Search suspended for missing woman swept away in Brownwood The search has been suspended for a woman who was swept away by flood waters in Brownwood over one week ago. [ + - ] Video

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The search has been suspended for a woman who was swept away by flood waters in Brownwood over one week ago.

First responders told KTAB and KRBC the water in the creek near 10-mile crossing, where Susan Smith, 59, went missing, is so high, they have to wait for the levels to recede before searching any further.

Smith was the passenger in a vehicle that went into the crossing on May 12 and was swept away.

Two other occupants, Lynn Leonard, 29, and Kathy Armendarez, 40, were able to escape and find rescue.

The vehicle, along with Smith, is still missing.

Rescuers have used drones, manpower, and watercraft on their recovery mission, but all attempts have been unsuccessful.

BigCountryHomepage will provide additional updates as the search for Smith continues.