Seasoned students head back to the classroom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It plays out everyday, your typical student going to your typical college class, but 96 year old Ann Henderson doesn’t fit that mold.

She’s dusting off the glasses and getting back to the books.

“I’ve just always [been] interested in learning and finding out something new,” said Henderson.

It’s all part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program or OLLI for short, brought to Abilene with the help of Susan Robinson.

“I retired and a couple of years after that a friend in Lubbock wanted to know what I was doing and how everything’s going,” said Robinson. “I said ‘I’m doing great I just don’t have anything to do with my brain and I miss that part of work’.”

The program includes a set of classes each semester that’s all about continuing your education, keeping the mind and pencils sharp.

“You keep learning, you keep using your brain and it will keep benefiting you,” said Robinson. “We’ve got history, we’ve got art, we’ve got music, theater, I mean we run the gamete.”

“Some of the songs, they’ll tell you the history of who wrote it and how it came about, which is always interesting,” said Henderson.

The best part about it all is the classes are all about having fun.

“No reading, no papers, nothing. Just remembering and enjoying,” said Henderson.

This year’s course catalog gives students also gives students the chance to learn about gun safety and even how to avoid being scammed.

Classes start this September at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

