Second person missing where body was found during Jones County flooding

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A search is underway for a second person who is missing where a body was found during flooding in Jones County last week.

Felix Villegas, found dead during flooding in Jones County last week.

Family members and law enforcement have been searching a rural area of Jones County near FM 1226 since Saturday for Hobert Lee Reed, Jr., who they say was in a vehicle with Felix Villegas.

Villegas, 71, of Anson. was found dead inside the vehicle during flooding Thursday.

The search for Reed has been conducted on foot, by horse, with cadaver dogs, and via drone and helicopter. Search team members are following a creek in the area.

So far, his body has not been recovered, but several signs – such as one of his shoes and a hat – have been found.

