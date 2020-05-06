Shirt sales in Sweetwater raising funds for small businesses

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – His Image Designs, a Sweetwater-based t-shirt printing company, has raised nearly $5,000 for local businesses after selling shirts sporting different company logos on them.

Blair and Melanie Gibson own His Image Designs and have partnered with different Sweetwater businesses to create t-shirts with those companies’ design on them. Once ordered, $10 of the shirt’s sale is given to that business.

The Gibsons are closing in on there $5,000 goal but have already exceeded the expectation of helping their neighbors during a time of crisis.

“Our small businesses are the heartbeart of our community. They’re on the back of our kid’s jerseys when we play sports, they give to every cause that comes around. We wanted to find a way to encourage them in this season,” said Melanie Gibson.

