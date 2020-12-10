SILVER ALERT: Missing Texas man could be in Big Country, vehicle last spotted in Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing Texas man whose vehicle was last seen in Nolan County.
Ronald Smith, 69, was last seen at a home in Irving, Texas, November 24.
One day later, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says he was pulled over in Anson, but at the time – no silver alert had been issued.
The next day, November 26, Smith was spotted driving in Nolan County, and his whereabouts have remained unknown since.
Smith is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 6 feet tall and weighs around 185 pounds.
He was last seen driving a gray 2014 Ford Escape with Texas license plate number CHH 3897.
Anyone with information on Smith’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972)273-1010.
