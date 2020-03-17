Abilene small businesses suffer during coronavirus pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — At Sockdolager Brewing Company, things are business as usual because co-owner James Bridwell is pretty used to being by himself.

“I guess one of the good parts of my gig is I work alone everyday,” said Bridwell.

Sockdolager is typically closed Monday through Wednesday, but as Thursday draws closer, the fear of having minimal customers sets in.

“Five years ago, we all had jobs with benefits and steady paychecks,” said Bridwell.

Now Bridwell and his team depend on the customers that come in, which is currently up in the air.

“It’s not a matter of choosing people over business, it’s a matter of choosing which people over other people,” said Bridwell. “Do we value our families and our wellbeings and the money that we need to survive, or do we shut down and value public heath outside of these walls? I mean, both are important to us.”

As economist John Hill says, deciding whether to keep doors open is a problem for many small businesses.

“You have to pay your workers and you still have people that expect to get a service from you,” said Hill.

As more and more doors start to close, it causes a ripple in the economy.

“Every expenditure that I make impacts multiple expenditures that other people make,” said Hill.

“Asking small businesses like myself to say, ‘Just shutdown and everything will be OK,’ when in fact the matter is for a lot of us, it just won’t be OK,” said Bridwell.

While Sockdolager is staying open for the time being, they are also making sure they keep their customers safe by wiping down tables and door knobs.

They will also be offering growlers to go.