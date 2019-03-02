Smoothie King celebrates Abilene location's grand opening

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Another new business celebrated a grand opening in Abilene Friday, giving residents another option for a treat.

Smoothie King on South 14th Street had its grand opening celebration Friday, even though the business has been open for a couple of weeks.

The first 50 guests at the South 14th and Barrow location earned free smoothies for a year.

"Actually, two of the corporate people came out today, they are very proud of us, and said we are rocking it here," says owner Jan Ford.

Smoothie King has opened several locations across the country and the representatives say this location in Abilene continues to be one of the busiest so far.