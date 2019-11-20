Special Education teacher wins Abilene ISD IMPACT Award

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD is awarding three school employees in their first ever IMPACT Awards.

Last week KTAB/KRBC introduced viewers to a woman who is cracking open the books and heading back to school after 15 years in the district.

Our crews got the chance to sit down with the second of three winners, Elba Nieves, at Cooper High School.

“I know that I was made to work with kids, whether it’s little babies or high school, I think it’s always meant to be,” said Nieves.

Six years ago, Nieves stepped into the role she’s always wanted, teaching Special Education at Cooper High School.

“Not only are they learning from us, but we learn from them,” said Nieves. “They teach us patience, they teach us how to laugh, I mean, it’s just rewarding.”

For Nieves, her work doesn’t stop after all the paper is ripped and the supplies are put away.

“My son, he’s diagnosed with Autism, he also has intellectual disabilities, through the school and speech impediment,” said Nieves.

Nieves says her life as a mother has helped her step to the front of the class.

“He helps me in my classroom,” said Nieves. “And then I try and teach and take care of the kids the way I would want others to treat my son as well.”

On a daily basis, Nieves can be found sitting side by side with her students and shining alongside her coworkers.

“It radiates, her passion. You can see how much she cares and you know she loves each kid like her own,” said Cooper High School Special Education Nurse McKenna Moreno.

“At the end of the day, I’m still thinking ‘What are we going to do tomorrow?’ Just a clean slate, every day is a clean slate,” said Nieves.