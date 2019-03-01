Storybook Saturday postponed due to weather
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The Storybook Saturday event scheduled for Saturday, March 2 has been postponed due to weather.
Officials say the cold and windy weather expected this weekend is not ideal for the outdoor event, so they have decided to postpone until Saturday, March 23.
Storybook Saturday: Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! will still take place at Everman Park from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
Those who have already registered do not need to register again for the new date.
The free NCCIL and Library Seuss events are still scheduled for this Saturday, March 2.
