Taylor Co. Livestock show returns to Expo Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Familiar sights, sounds and smells are filling the livestock barn over at the Taylor County Expo Center this week as dozens compete in the County Livestock Show.

“Me and my grandson have been doing this for, well I did it growing up, I started as an 8 year old,” said rancher Gary Antilley. “Steers, sheep, goats, you name it, we’ve showed it.”

This year Antilley is passing the reins onto his grandson who is showing his steer for the second time this year.

While they may just look like normal cows to any regular person, the judges see something different.

“[They look at] how good they can walk, if they have enough muscle, if their neck is good, how much hair they have,” said cowboy Rance Gotcher. “Really is just how pretty their profile is.”

Gotcher says he’s been working for the past year to get to this point.

“Washing him, combing him, blowing him, leading, pretty much every day,” said Gotcher.

All that work then pays off on the big day Saturday, when these guys will get a chance to rake in the dough.

“The Grand Champion Steer might go for as much as $5,000,” said Rochelle Johnson at the Taylor County Expo Center. “But it just really depends on our bidders.”

Nonetheless, the real big bucks come at the next stage of competition, when these cowboys show at arenas in Fort Worth and San Antonio.