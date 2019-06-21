Texas Police Games include bowling, cards, other unexpected competitions

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Texas Police Games have been around since the 1970s. In the decades since, some unlikely events have become a part of the games.

One of those is bowling, and while the competitors will be the first to tell you that you need to slow down as you get older, they’re taking this competition very seriously.

“They take it seriously”, said Bob Lawson, from Dallas. “They’re bowling for the gold medals. We have gold, silver, and bronze medals. They’re bowling for the medals. We all take it seriously. All the events are that way. Even our dominoes last night. They take their dominoes seriously.”

It’s serious competition, but it remains friendly competition.

“It’s pretty much camaraderie, getting to meet more people”, said Manuel Ochoa.

Lawson agrees: “We’ve got 152 agencies represented here at these games. We’ve got a little over 900 officers and competitors competing.”

Ochoa reiterates: “You meet a lot of people.”

In fact, that’s what keeps Ochoa coming back from South Padre Island each year, despite a unique challenge of his own.

Ochoa explained, “I kind of came down with kidney disease. I have to do dialysis three times a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. So now I not only have to make plans to travel, but I have to make plans to get my dialysis done at the places I go to the games at.”

He continues making the trip every year to enjoy the friendly faces and friendly rivalries that make the Texas Police Games a can’t-miss event.

