ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely.

Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic.

“The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what to do next,” a social media post reads. “Every industry is in a staffing deficit and The Local is not immune to these staffing challenges.”

Monday, October 10 is the first day The Local will be closed and it’s currently unknown when they will reopen.

The Local is located at 250 Cypress Street and was open in downtown Abilene for 3 years.