The Show Must Go On: Community rallies around The Lumberyard in Roscoe, concerts and fundraisers underway

Only a Texas flag and the state remain after a devastating fire in Roscoe.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Community members are rallying behind The Lumberyard in Roscoe one week after the entire music venue was destroyed in a devastating fire.

Friday, the show will go on with a benefit concert starring Glen Templeton at a lot across from the original venue on Cypress Street.

The show is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 by calling (316)435-2659 or they will be $20 at the door.

“Due to clean up regulations and scheduling, a temporary stage will be set up for the performance, as well as a few picnic tables. However, we encourage you to bring a lawn chair. No outside alcohol is allowed in accordance with the TABC laws. Beer and wine will be available for sale at the show,” a social media post explains.

A Wagu Burger benefit will take place prior to the concert, beginning at 7:00 p.m. $10 is the suggested price for a burger plate, which comes with chips.

Cotton Belles boutique is also selling T-shirts that are available for purchase at $30 at their location in Roscoe, or orders can be placed by calling (325)721-4957.

Anyone who wants to make a monetary donation to The Lumberyard’s recovery efforts should visit their GoFundMe page.

