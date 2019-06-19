Tornado clean-up continues one month later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was a day most in the Key City will remember for years to come.

“It was terrifying,” said one Abilene resident.

“We just stopped, we stood still and heard that big crash,” said another Abilene resident.

As the dust settled and the days continued, so did the work. Now one month later, the saws and the drills are still working.

“It’s surprising at how much more damage there was then what we thought there might be,” said Gary Barr from Weathersby Roofing.

As contractors and 211 employees say now it’s less about the clean-up as they focus on the more complicated cases.

“The Disaster Aid Committee is still meeting every single day and there are still considerations to be made on how to be good stewards of the money as well as helping people resolve in the way that makes sense for them.,” said United Way Director Mary Cooksey.

More than 250 families are still receiving help but not one of those situations look the same.

“It’s one thing if its the house you own and you have insurance on it and you’re working with your insurance company to make it all come together, that’s complicated enough, but maybe you’re the owner of a house that was majorly affected and they have no insurance,” said Cooksey.

Even though we’ve moved away from the days where we were all in the yard helping our neighbors, Abilenians hearts to help are still beating.

“Sometimes it takes up to 10 years to get completely recovered,” said Cooksey. “We are committed to walk with people all the way through to that point where their life is returned to their normal.”

Some contractors say it could take a least another month to repair some of the damage on those homes .