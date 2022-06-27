MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 2-year-old little girl drowned in the swimming area of Lake Colorado City Friday night.

Game wardens say the little girl, who was not wearing a life jacket, was playing on a raft or floatation-type device in the swimming area when she fell off into the water just before 7:00 p.m.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says the flotation device was a blow-up air mattress that was carrying 5 kids ages 2-6. The little girl who fell off was not wearing a life jacket, according to game wardens. It’s unknown if the other kids had safety devices.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs told KTAB and KRBC two guardians were in the water with the mattress, but neither they nor any of the kids on top saw the 2-year-old fall off.

When they noticed she was missing, they began searching the water alongside patrons who were on the lake with boats and jet skis.

Sheriff Toombs says that around 15 minutes after the first 9-1-1 call was made, a boater found the child’s body, and despite extensive life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead just before 9:00 p.m.

The little girl’s identity was not released due to her age but officials did say she was visiting with her family from the Midland area.

Investigators are now reviewing the incident. It’s currently unknown if any criminal charges will be filed.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for additional details on this drowning.