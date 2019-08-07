Training available for Big Country citizens to protect themselves from active shooter

THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KRBC) – Training is becoming more readily available for everyday people wanting to protect themselves from the threat of an active shooter.

“500 scenarios and they all play out differently. One scenario this can play out where he pulls a gun, next scenario he doesn’t. It all just depends on how we see you reacting on the camera,” said Chad Myers, JM4 Tactical CEO and Product Developer.

JM4 Tactical has created a way for gun users to see how possible events could play out.

“Trying to help people get better at their skills by using their body and their mind,” said Myers.

Local police departments are also emphasizing training to citizens because they say you always need a plan.

“We don’t want to get into the gory details with our kids. We want them to know to look at this as another type of disaster unfortunately and just like we prepare for those fires and those tornados this is something else you might face,” said Robert Dalton, Clyde Police Chief.

If you face this they say to use the acronym A.D.D. A is for avoid.

“If you hear gunfire that is to the west what are you going to do you are going to go out this door to the east. You are not going to go out the door you came into which is towards the west because the gunman is coming,” said Jay Strong, Tye Police Chief.

D is for deny.

“You can take those desks, you can take this desk you can block this whole door. If you block that door all the way to the top and they have to fight to get into it, what do they have to do also, they have to put the weapon down to move things, so it makes them vulnerable,” said Strong.

The second D stands for defend.

“Anything that can be used to defend yourself that will inflict damage on that person is a weapon and you are fighting for your life and that is what people do not understand is when that situation is in front of you, you have got to fight to win. There is no loss, the loss is your life,” said Strong.

If you want to do training at home on your own time there is a free of charge online course here. The officials also stress that these courses are to be on defense, not offense. They say if you are in an active shooter situation and pull your gun to clarify you are not the gunman when police arrive.