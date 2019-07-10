Turning trash into treasure, Harris Acoustics uses repurposed material for local projects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What looks like piles of junk, may be treasure for another person.

“It just made it one of a kind and it just makes it us,” said Twisted Gypsye Owner Tracye Joyner.

It’s a unique way of building that Harris Acoustics has been doing since the beginning.

“The founder of Harris Acoustics was always into saving and keeping items and repurposing those,” said Kevin Phillips from Harris Acoustics.

Phillips says his crews salavage all that they can from a demolition project and use it to help bring a little history to new businesses in the Key City.

“We search them out,” said Phillips. “If they can be salvaged and maintain their structural integrety, we keep all of those items or if they’re unique we try and keep as much as we can.”

Harris Acoustics newest project is the Twisted Gypsye. From the wood on the wall to the tin trim rusted to perfection, the owner Tracye Joyner says its all repurposed, in fact the only new thing is the paint.

As many will recognize the minute they step in the building, it’s definatley a piece of history.

“That truck was left on a job and piece of property that we own and we talked about doing a display for them and the truck came up,” said Phillips.

“Everyone thought we were crazy for that but I knew what I wanted and I wanted to based the whole store around the truck,” said Joyner.

Even though the company says its a little extra work, going the extra mile produces a product that’s one of a kind.

“It’s not like going to a package store just buying pre-cut lumber or pre-cut sheet metal, all of this stuff as to be cleaned and processed so it can be reinstalled,” said Phillips. “It’s very fulfulling because the uniquiness of each project, it brings out a special character for each one.”

Harris Acoustics has also worked with repurposed material on both Betty Rose’s and Delta Group