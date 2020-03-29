Two new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County; Total of 9 positive results

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The total positive cases of COVID-19 in Abilene and Taylor County is now nine.

These are the latest COVID-19 testing numbers and results reported to the Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District as of March 29, 2020:

Tests Conducted: 315

Positive Results: 9

Negative Results: 172

Pending Tests: 134

The city released the following information regarding the cases confirmed including the two new confirmed cases:

Male resident of DRI in his 20s, receiving care at DRI.

Male in his 40s (not DRI related), who is at home. This case appears to be travel related.

Female Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI) resident in her 40s. She is currently being cared for at Hendrick Medical Center.

Female DRI healthcare worker in her 50s. She has been quarantined at home since 3/26/20 following exposure to the first positive case at DRI.

Female DRI healthcare worker in her 60s. She has been quarantined at home since 3/26/20 following exposure to the first positive case at DRI.

Female in her 20s (unrelated to DRI cases). She was admitted to Abilene Regional Medical Center on 3/21/20, and discharged to home quarantine on 3/27/20. This case appears to be travel related.

Male in his 40s who came to the ER just 24 hours before his positive result with multiple symptoms, including shortness of breath.

Health care worker on base who was tested on March 24.

Male in his 40s, living at Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI). Abilene Taylor County Public Health District staff traveled to DRI Thursday, March 26, to test the individual, and received the positive test result Friday, March 27.

