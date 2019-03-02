TXDOT reopens US Hwy 180 in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (News Release) - Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reopened U.S. 180W in Stephens County Friday evening after a culvert failure just west of the City of Breckenridge caused a temporary closure of the roadway earlier this month.

The Feb. 5 closure occurred when the condition of two galvanized metal arch pipe culverts near Breckenridge required inspection, and ultimately emergency repair. The structure was scheduled for replacement this fall, however heavy rains experienced in previous months caused the repair to be expedited.

A contractor was located to start the repair the following day, Feb. 6. Traffic was detoured and TxDOT initiated construction techniques to accelerate the project. Crews completed paving above the culverts this evening, allowing the roadway to open to traffic.

TxDOT appreciates the patience of the public while traffic was detoured and crews worked to complete construction.