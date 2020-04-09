Unlocking the sounds over the social distance, Abilene native performs online

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The streets of Abilene seem a bit more quiet than usual as restaurant doors remain closed and fewer tires cross the tracks.

Through all of the silence though, you can still hear piano keys in the Key City.

“Musicians can’t play anywhere in public so, you love to play, might as well turn the camera on and have it going,” said pianist Mike Schuler.

Schuler is an Abilene native and although he no longer lives in the Key City, he’s still finding a way to reach his fans, bringing the show to where his audience is and in this case, that’s their living rooms.

“I’m hearing from people in South Padre, Abilene and all over Texas, Georgia, New York, Jersey,” said Schuler.

Schuler preforms each day on Facebook Live, which has allowed him to connect with some of his oldest friends.

“I sat in my office and turned it on in the background and listened to the whole thing,” said Kim Vickers. “To me it just brought back memories.”

Whether they’re listening for minutes or hours, his music is still making a big impact.