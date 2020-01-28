Vacant building completely destroyed in Cross Plains fire

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A building was completely destroyed during a fire in Cross Plains Tuesday morning.

The fire ignited at a structure near the corner of Avenue D and N 3rd Street around 11:45 a.m.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames around 12:30 p.m.

No one was inside when the fire began, and officials believe the building is vacant.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

