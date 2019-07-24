Vesicular Stomatitis is now confirmed in three Big Country counties

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- Vesicular Stomatitis (VSV) is now confirmed in three Big Country counties: Taylor, Coleman and Shackelford. It is a very contagious virus that is transmitted by contact, waterways or flies.

“It is not something that is going to have a high mortality rate but it can have pretty significant economic effects because of the loss of weight for these animals can make them pretty sick. It usually lasts about a week to two weeks or so,” said Chase Ratliff, Owner of Chimney Rock Animal Hospital.

Ratliff says it can look similar to foot and mouth disease but the only way to know is through testing.

“Can cause some pretty significant lesions around the face, the tongue, the muzzle, around their feet and around the teets of female cows,” said Ratliff.

It is treatable with antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

“We are not really worried about it. It is an outbreak across the state. So it is a little alarming and that is not usual but it is just a virus,” said Clay Mccullar, Camp Able Board Member.

Mccullar says they are prepared if VSV strikes.