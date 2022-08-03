STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A cat has tested positive for rabies in Stephens County.

The cat, who officials say is an “outside” cat, lives off CR 120, near the Stephens County/Eastland County line.

Officials say the cat bit its owner recently, and the positive rabies test was confirmed Wednesday.

Signs of rabies in animals include abnormal behavior such as nocturnal animals being active during the day, approaching humans or other animals, difficulty with movement, and unusual sounds. A wild animal that allows you to approach or handle it is likely ill or injured and will bite in self-defense.

Abilene Animal Services offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies: