CROSS PLAINS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire ignited in the heart of Cross Plains on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported around 5:40 p.m. at Parker Iron Works located at 201 South Main Street. The Cross Plains Volunteer Fire Department was able to contain the blaze to prevent flames from impacting nearby structures. Upon the arrival of the ladder truck around 7 p.m. from the Cisco Fire Department, the fire was able to be extinguished.

Seven agencies from Cross Plains, Brownwood, Cisco, May, Rising Star, Burkett, and Early worked to put out the fire.

Constructed in the 1940s, the Parker Iron Works building is believed to be one of the older structures in Cross Plains that was once home to the Bishop Chevrolet auto dealer.

The Sunday blaze was the second fire in the last seven days in Cross Plains. Last Monday in the early morning hours a structure fire took the life of a young man at a residence located behind the Lowe’s Grocery Store.

The cause of the fire at Parker Iron Works this evening is under investigation.