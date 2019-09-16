West Texas Fair and Rodeo brings in about $1.5 million this year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/ KRBC) – The Taylor County Expo Center is a bit quieter than we were used to seeing it the past couple of weeks, as the booth’s pack up and we start the count down to next year.

Even though the West Texas Fair and Rodeo is over, it’s leaving a long-lasting impact on the Key City.

Taylor Country Expo Center General Manager Rochelle Johnson says the event is expected to bring in about $1.5 million into our local economy, from those participating in the Live Stock Show to those running the rides.

“They’re staying in motels, hotels, they’re eating in our community,” said Johnson. “They carnival also buys tires while they’re here in town, They’ve got generators so they’re purchasing diesel.”

The money isn’t just going to help fund our city but its also going back to those local restaurants serving up the famous fair food.

“It keeps [us] afloat, keeps everything going,” said Big Country Burgers owner Justin Sanders.

“We’re fairly new and trying to get our name out and this has given us great exposure for the week,” said Bullwennies owners Tammy and Troy Walker.

Johnson says they estimate the fair will make about $115,000 more than last year, of course, last year’s rain has to be taken into account for the low numbers.