Women's History Month: Honoring Meals on Wheels Director Betty Bradley

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - From volunteering to make deliveries for Meals on Wheels to becoming Executive Director in 1975, Betty Bradley has built the organization from the ground up.

It started with just 80 recipients and has grown to about 1,300 spanning outside of Taylor County, and has even more programs like Groceries on Wheels and Books on Wheels.

Bradley says she would rather be at the office than home most of the time.

"This organization is so important to me," Bradley says. "It's a mission and it's not a job, but this is what I feel my life was intended to accomplish."

Bradley says she takes pride in expanding the program outside of Abilene into communities that might otherwise not have help.