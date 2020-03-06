Wylie adds powerlifting as sport, athletes already qualifying for Regionals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Wylie School District is adding a new sport for high schoolers.

A powerlifting team of two may have formed just a few weeks ago, but the duo is already making a name for themselves.

In a room full of football players stands two who are putting on the pounds.

“It’s a lot more slower paced and a lot more heavier weight,” said Wylie High School junior and powerlifter Noah Beach.

Noah Beach and Reece Gooding became a powerlifting team of two on the platform instead of the field.

“It’s really cool to see them in a new light as competitors,” said powerlifting coach Tim Maskill.

“It was nice to find a spot where we could test our boundaries and see where we could go,” said Beach.

It turns out they can go pretty far with just minimal practice.

“We started practicing the day before the meet, really, on how to use the equipment,” said Wylie High School junior and powerlifter Reece Gooding.

That’s because up into that point, they didn’t have equipment.

“About 8:30 I sent the text like, ‘Guys, it’s here,’ and I can remember one of the responses was just ‘Yay’ with a bunch of exclamation points,” said Maskill.

“We don’t normally do these one rep max type of things where we’re just trying to push as much weight as we can,” said Beach.

“The confidence and the excitement of just knowing that they were doing something that hadn’t been done before definitely was felt,” said Maskill.

You can imagine with all that excitement also came a little bit of nerves as they stepped up to the weights.

“I was really shaky and really hot, unnecessarily hot,” said Beach.

In the end, their win and qualification for Regionals wasn’t accomplished by training like a powerlifter but like an athlete.

“They sprinted, they lifted heavy weights, they threw and they jumped,” said Maskill.

The two will compete in Regionals on March 14.