Wylie Baptist puts on Living Christmas Tree production

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With two minutes until show time, the soloists are grabbing their mics and the sound techs are getting one last glance at sheet music before the living tree comes to life.

The production is in its 37th year and for the past 13, it has been led and directed by Wylie Baptist Music Minister Rick Grant.

“I listen to Christmas music all year long,” said Grant. “We have 175 people involved in just the drama and the choir alone.”

Standing in the center of nearly 200 is Betty Hines, who’s been a part of this production since the very beginning.

“At that time, we were going to have live cedar on the tree and toggle switches on the end of the rows,” said Hines.

While it’s been nearly 40 years since that first show, there are some things about it that remain the same.

“It’s the labor of love, something we love doing,” said Grant.

“Some of the songs just stay in your mind, you’ll hear them out in public sometimes and you recognize them instantly and you will just start singing, so it’s neat,” said Hines. “It’s just heartwarming to see the love that the people have that can express for the program and for each other and for our church.”

This is the 37th year the church has put on this production for the Big Country, and while the lights have been turned off until next year, Grant says it won’t be long before the music starts echoing off the walls once again.