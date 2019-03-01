Wylie bus driver, student crash survivor reunited with good Samaritans

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - It was an emotional reunion at Thursday night's meeting of the Abilene City Council.

Wylie student Alexandria Seigler and her bus driver who were pulled from their wrecked school bus just moments before it burst into flames were reunited with the brave strangers that saved them.

While both out of town, Alexandria's parents got a call no one ever wants to receive.

Their daughter was caught in a crash after the Wylie school bus she was on was hit by an SUV and caught fire soon after.

But when first responders arrived, there was nothing for them to do.

"When we got there, no one needed to be taken out because everyone had already been tended to," one first responder said.

A brave group of passersby saw the crash happen and were able to save Alexandria and the bus driver from the wreckage just moments before witnesses say it exploded.

Every one of those stranger responders were honored for their actions at Thursday's Abilene City Council meeting.

A would-be tragedy that was avoided by swift, selfless action.

Each of those brave people were given a plaque and special coin from the Abilene Fire Department.