Wylie High School students use 3D printers to create PPE

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A group of students from Wylie High School is lending a helping hand once again.

Just a few weeks ago, KTAB/KRBC reported the group helped make a hospital robot, and now instead of building a machine, they’re using one to help create something else.

“The students saw that notification on Google Classroom and just went crazy,” said Wylie High School Engineering and Robotics teacher Andrew Hope.

Hope is challenging his students to make face shields for medical professionals using 3D printers.

The process takes about an hour for each shield, but Wylie High School student Kole Trumble says it’s a pretty easy process.

“It’s designed so that a transparency can be put on it,” said Trumble.

Hope and Trumble say they can get just under 20 done in a day between the two of them, and after they are done, they are shipped off to Abilene Regional Medical Center.

“It’s a very satisfying feeling to know that my students are working on projects like this using information that they learned in my class then using it for good in the real world,” said Hope.

The two are joined by many others in the community who are building masks and other personal protective equipment of their own, including Tige Boats.