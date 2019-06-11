Young child hit by vehicle at Lake Brownwood park A young child was hit by a vehicle at a Lake Brownwood park this weekend. [ + - ] Video

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A young child was hit by a vehicle at a Lake Brownwood park this weekend.

The child, who Brownwood Lake Patrol says is under the age of 5, was air-lifted from Flat Rock Park to a hospital in Lubbock following the accident around 3:30 p.m.

Lake Patrol hasn't received a condition update on the child but did say the injuries were non-life-threatening.

A field sobriety test was performed on the driver, who was not related to the child, and no indication of criminal activity was found, according to Lake Patrol.

No citations were issued. Investigators say this was an unfortunate accident.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.