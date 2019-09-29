Local non-profit organization’s van vandalized.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – According to The Boys & Girls Club of Abilene social media post, their North 10th van was vandalized.
The pictures posted by the organization’s account on Saturday, show the van with several broken windows. It appears by a picture shown in the post that the people responsible for the incident used a rock to break the windows.
“This is discouraging. Any information on who busted three windows out of a van at our North 10th sure would be appreciated,” said the non-profit organization on a Facebook post.
This is a developing situation, BigCountryHomePage will update when more information is available.
