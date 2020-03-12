Big Country nursing homes follow CDC guidelines in response to COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-Nursing homes throughout the Big Country are taking additional precautions as older people those with weakened immune systems are considered “high-risk” of contracting COVID-19.

Wendy Lorenz is the director of business development at Silver Spring she said the nursing home is following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The facility has canceled visits from vendors, purchased medical masks to have on hand and continue to keep surfaces clean. The business is also requiring visitors to use hand sanitizer and answer a questionnaire as they enter the building.

“If you’ve had contact with people who are visiting from out of town, out of state and out of the country and then we’re also asking if they have any respiratory symptoms,” said Lorenz. “And, if the answers are ‘Yes’ to the questions, we’re asking that they not visit with our families and residents today. “

The guidelines are not limited to visitors only staff members such as CNA Samantha Pruitt are required to take the main entrance.

“Oh I’d rather do that then you know have them get sick or have you know even a chance of getting the coronavirus,” said Pruitt. “We’re with them all the time, so we know a lot about them. They know about us, so it’d be kind of hard to lose them.”

She added that many families are concerned about their loved ones, especially in light of the outbreak nursing home outbreak in Washington state.

“On a day-to-day basis you’re looking at anywhere from 50 to 100 staff members within the building coming and going on the shifts, and so you want to be careful and you know we all live a life outside of our building, so we want to be careful about what we might be bringing in,” said Lorenz.