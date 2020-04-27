Local photographer takes free prom pictures for students

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) A local photographer found a way to may student special despite school events like proms being cancel for the rest of the year.

“Its just a small, little thing that I could do as a photographer to help them have some shinning memories of this difficult time,” says Tammy Marcelain.

She shared the idea with her friends online and dozens of students showed up.

“We have the students lining up in their cars to make sure that we stay safe, social distancing,” says Marcelain.

The idea stemmed from her memories with her daughter.

“I just remember her prom times were so special for her. My heart was really sad for these kids,” says Marcelain.

The students were happy to capture the moment.

“We got some wonderful photos that we get to look at forever. It’s fun to dress up every now and then,” says Téa Wallace and Zeke Merchant, both students.

Like many students, they say they invested in their prom looks well before it was canceled.

”It was kind of awkward because we spent so much money and time in these outfits that we don’t get to really go do anything in because of quarantine,” says Wallace.

Marcelain created a way for them to look back on this unusual time.

“The moms that have come have been so thrilled for their kids that have been able to get dressed up and do their hair. The students that have participated have been so grateful. It’s just been a lot of fun. Lots of smiles. A lot of thank you’s,” says Marcelain.

Bella’s Bakeray also donated prom cookies for the students at the photoshoots.