Abilene restaurant braces for hardship as state-ordered COVID restrictions take effect in Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of Heff’s burgers says small businesses are being unfairly targeted in this second round of coronavirus restrictions, putting undue strain on owners already well-battered from months of shutdown and slow operations.

As Trauma Service Area D, which contains the Big Country and Taylor County, continues to exceed a COVID hospitalization rate of 15%, businesses must operate at 50% capacity and bars have been ordered to close per orders from Governor Abbott.

Brenda Heffernan, owner of Heff’s Burgers, says the impact of the restrictions will reflect where it matters most: in her bank balance and those of her employees.

“If you cut us down 50% it cuts our income,” said Heffernan.

Like many owners, Heffernan has adapted her businesses to adhere to virus guidelines. All bar and waitstaff wear masks, clean surfaces frequently, and provide hand sanitizer around the restaurant.

Having taken her own precautions to protect her staff and customers, Heffernan says she questions why larger big box stores are allowed to remain at normal capacity even without making similar efforts to curb COVID spread.

“I don’t think we’re any more unsafe in this restaurant and bar than we are walking into Walmart, Lowe’s,” said Heffernan. “I’m not picking on those guys, but there’s a lot of people in those places.”

Months of struggle have been felt by Heff’s manager Laken Fields. She says her daily tips have still not recovered to what they once were before the pandemic, and reducing the number of patrons Heff’s can serve likely won’t help.

“We’ve taken more than half a pay cut, which is scary. Our families are depending on us to make that money,” said Fields.

Heffernan is also the founder of the Heff’s Burgers franchise, which has at least 11 locations throughout West Texas. Because of this she believes her stores will survive these restrictions; however, she knows other owners that won’t fare as well. She hopes community members will still shop and eat locally for their sake.

“They’ve told me they won’t be able to make it a second time around,” said Heffernan with tears pricking the corners of her eyes. “It makes me want to cry. It honestly does.”