Local shoppers finding troubles shopping for more than one family

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – When Jo Lemmons goes shopping, like everyone else, she has to follow strict guidelines on how many items you can purchase at once.

“It’s very frustrating to walk into a store and know i can get 10 cans of one can item…two cans of soup, if there’s soup in the store,” she said.

But she’s not just shopping for her house hold, but her parents too.

“They are both elderly, they both have heart conditions, they are on medicine the same as I am,” she said.

Since this outbreak, Jo’s been helping cleaning, cooking and grocery shopping. But the new item limitations in grocery stores have taken her new routine and turned it upside down.

“So, for all the people in this town that take care of their elderly, they have to do more than one store just to make purchases for their house hold and the one that’s at high risk,” she said.

She said her fix is simple. She’s contacted the city with her concerns and she wants others in her situations to do the same, and hopefully that will bring this problem to their attention.

“That way you’re not gouging, you’re not hording, you actually have proof that you’re buying for two different households,” she said.

She said most importantly, this would allow less of a chance for germs to spread with less stores she’d and others would have to visit.

“When you’re running multiple stores that a person is doing, you run a high risk of infection, a higher chance of taking it to your elderly,” she said.

We made a couple calls to some grocery stores here in Abilene. We found out depending on the store, if you do purchase for another parent you will need their ID, and separate mode of payment. But call ahead first because its different at every store.