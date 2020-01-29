Local survivor shares message of hope on Sexual Assault Survivors Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many across Texas are standing in solidarity on Sexual Assault Survivors Day to show support toward those recovering from the trauma and encourage future victims to report the crime.

A local survivor who asked not to be identified says the battle toward understanding a sexual assault is one that’s entirely uphill.

“It’s too easy to slip down that slope of shame. You get this overwhelming feeling that you’ll never rise above it and that these things are destined to happen again and again,” she said.

The crime had a lasting impact on the survivor, leading to complicated feelings about her value as a person.

“For a long time it makes you feel like you’re not worth anything,” she said.

However, with the help of Big Country agencies she was able to pull herself out of the darkest of places.

“You got to find something to fight with you. Got to get mad or whatever it takes to fight your way out of this pit,” the survivor said.

An agency that aids survivors is The Noah Project. Executive Director Dan Cox says the nonprofit offers a starting place for healing survivor’s wounds that may not be visible from the outside.

“There are things that trigger the fear, the hurt, but what we do is offer them options to let them handle the situation that they’re in,” said Cox.

Seeking help and speaking up is how the anonymous survivor she’s winning the fight against her assaulter.

“When you stay in that hole you give them what they want,” she said.

She also encourages her fellow survivors to look for opportunities to help others that may have been assaulted as shared trauma can lead to shared triumph.

“You might be the very person that can speak to that and say there’s hope out there,” she said.

To contact The Noah Project call (325) 676-7107. To contact The Regional Victim Crisis Center which also supports sexual assault and abuse survivors call (325) 677-7895.