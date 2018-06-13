Local (Wasatch Front)

Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Winter Weather Timeline: 3″ to 8″ of snow possible for throughout the Big Country
Previous Alert
1
of
/
137
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General
1
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Cactus Lions Club
2
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday
3
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian Schools
4
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian University
5
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD
6
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Junior Academy
7
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Learning Academy
8
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Public Library
9
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Abilene Woman's Club
10
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning
11
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Albany ISD
12
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
All God's Children CDC
13
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Anson ISD
14
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Baird ISD
15
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Baird Senior Center
16
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Ballinger ISD
17
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Bangs ISD
18
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Betty Hardwick Center
19
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Blackwell ISD
20
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Blanket ISD
21
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Breakfast on Beech Street
22
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Breckenridge ISD
23
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Bronte ISD
24
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Brookesmith ISD
25
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Brown County Courthouse
26
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Brownwood ISD
27
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Brownwood Senior Citizens Center
28
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry
29
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Brownwood Workforce Center
30
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Callahan County Courthouse
31
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Callahan County Meals on Wheels
32
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Calvary Baptist Church
33
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Cedar Creek Counseling
34
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Christian Service Center of Abilene
35
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Church of the Heavenly Rest
36
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Cisco College
37
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Cisco College - Abilene
38
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Cisco College - Cisco
39
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Cisco College Abilene
40
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
City and Rural Rides
41
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
City of Abilene offices
42
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Clyde CISD
43
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Clyde Senior Center
44
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Coleman ISD
45
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Coleman Senior Center
46
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Colorado City ISD
47
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Cross Plains ISD
48
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center
49
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
De Leon ISD
50
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Denton Valley Baptist Church
51
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9
52
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9
53
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Dyess Air Force Base
54
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Early ISD
55
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Eastland County Courthouse
56
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Eastland ISD
57
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Eula ISD
58
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church Baird
59
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
First Baptist Church Haskell
60
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Food Bank of West Central Texas
61
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Glo Daycare Center
62
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Gorman ISD
63
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Grace Baptist Church
64
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Grace Baptist Church
65
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Hamlin Collegiate ISD
66
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Hardin Simmons University
67
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Haskell CISD
68
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Haskell County Courthouse
69
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Hawley ISD
70
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Hendrick Cancer Center
71
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab
72
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Highland ISD
73
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Ira ISD
74
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Jim Ned CISD
75
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Jones County Courthouse
76
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Kenley School
77
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Kids Kampus Child Care Center
78
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Kids on Maple Street Day Care
79
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Kiwanis Club Abilene
80
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Knox City-O'Brien ISD
81
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Lueders-Avoca ISD
82
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
McMurry University
83
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Merkel ISD
84
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Minda St. Child Development Center
85
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Moran ISD
86
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Mullin ISD
87
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Munday CISD
88
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
New Beginnings Childcare Academy
89
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
New Beginnings Christian Academy
90
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge
91
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Paint Creek ISD
92
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Panther Creek CISD
93
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center
94
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Premier High School
95
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Ranger ISD
96
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Region 14 Service Center
97
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Regional Victim Crisis Center
98
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Rising Star ISD
99
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Roby CISD
100
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Rotan ISD
101
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Rule ISD
102
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ
103
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Salvation Army Abilene
104
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Santa Anna ISD
105
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde
106
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Shackelford County Courthouse
107
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Small World of Learning Day Care
108
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Snyder ISD
109
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Snyder Workforce Center
110
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Southwest Park Baptist Church
111
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
St. John's Episcopal School
112
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA Classes
113
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Stamford ISD
114
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Sweetwater City Offices
115
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Sweetwater ISD
116
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Taylor County Appraisal District
117
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Taylor County Offices
118
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9
119
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
120
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Throckmorton ISD
121
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
TLCA Abilene
122
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Trent ISD
123
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
TSTC Abilene
124
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
TSTC Breckenridge
125
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
TSTC Brownwood
126
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
TSTC Sweetwater
127
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Tye City Hall
128
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
United Methodist Food Pantry
129
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Wallace Senior Center
130
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Winters ISD
131
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Woodlawn Church of Christ
132
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Wylie ISD
133
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Wylie United Methodist Church
134
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
YMCA of Abilene
135
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
YMCA Preschool & After School Care
136
of
/
137
Closings and Delays
Zephyr ISD
137
of
/
137
Local (Wasatch Front)
Wylie, Abilene ISDs look ahead to possible weather closures
